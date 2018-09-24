Don’t be like fighting cockerels, MCA tells BN leaders

Ti said Umno secretary-general Tan Sri Annuar Musa should not have launched a personal assault on Liow before clarifying the context of the latter's statement. ― Picture by Choo Choy May

PETALING JAYA, Sept 24 — MCA has told Barisan Nasional (BN) component party leaders not to behave like “fighting cockerels” by bickering with each other after the coalition’s fall from power in the 14th general election.

Its publicity spokesman, Datuk Seri Ti Lian Ker, said they should exercise restraint and be cautious when arguing in public in order to preserve the friendship, cooperation and goodwill that have been nurtured between them over the years.

“MCA regrets seeing a tendency amongst a small group of leaders who are prone to blasting out and reacting in an emotional manner akin to fighting cockerels in a political pit or arena solely because of a failure or lack of restraint or wisdom to respond in the context of a statement made but reported with a slant,” he said in a statement today.

Referring to the statement by MCA President Datuk Seri Liow Tiong Lai on the cooperation between Umno and PAS, Ti said Umno secretary-general Tan Sri Annuar Musa should not have launched a personal assault on Liow before clarifying the context of the statement.

He said Liow had expressed his concern that the spirit of inclusivity and the rejection of BN’s practice of diversity will inevitably be affected and this will lead to the dissolution of the coalition.

He added that Liow said MCA will not withdraw from BN as MCA holds firmly to BN’s principles of tolerance and moderation.

“If Umno violates or splits with the principles of BN, this means, Umno as a BN component party can be sacked and other component parties can continue the BN struggle by searching and inviting other political parties which agree and desire to jointly uphold the struggle of diversity and moderation adopted by BN,” said Ti.

He added that if Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohammad’s political pragmatism enabled him to accept political cooperation with DAP, which was his critic and enemy for decades, it is not impossible for leaders such as Dr Mahathir or PKR president-election Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim to continue BN’s spirit of moderation and multiculturalism.

Musa, in a press conference today, told Liow to quit as MCA president following his comments on the Umno-PAS cooperation, which Musa saw as interference.

“I would like to advise MCA, in finding new strength, they should reinvent themselves. The only honourable way to do this is for him (Liow) to resign, like what Najib had done,” he said in a Malaysiakini report, referring to former prime minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak who resigned on May 12 as Umno president and BN chief after the coalition’s defeat in the general election.