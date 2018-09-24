Work together to resolve weaknesses of e-voting system, PKR sec-gen urges

Saifuddin said PKR leaders and members should not blame any particular party as the system had been presented to all the party’s leaders first before it was implemented. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KULIM, Sept 24 — There must be collective responsibility for any weaknesses of the e-voting system used during the recent PKR elections, said the party’s secretary-general Datuk Saifuddin Nasution Ismail.

This was because the Central Election Committee (JPP) which handled the elections was formed by the party’s Central Leadership Council (MPP), he said.

"When it was developed, it was presented to the Political Bureau and the MPP and all the party leaders knew how the system functioned, so the responsibility must be shared.

“When it was developed, it was presented to the Political Bureau and the MPP and all the party leaders knew how the system functioned, so the responsibility must be shared.

“Nobody should be singled out for blame as the JPP which handled the election is not made up of any individual or 'Saifuddin Nasution'. It is better if we work together to resolve any weaknesses,” he said.

Earlier, he officiated the Rural Education and Tuition Roadshow by Majlis Amanah Rakyat (Mara) at the Mara College in Kulim, attended by more than 300 students.

Saifuddin Nasution who is also Domestic Trade and Consumer Affairs Minister said all the problems during the recent election process in Kedah and Penang will be discussed at the party’s Political Bureau meeting tomorrow night.

"JPP will give us a report tomorrow and only after that can we identify the real cause of the weaknesses in the system. Then, we will look at ways to improve the system so that the problems do not recur in future elections.

“I know how people talk, but I have decided that I will find out for myself, and I urge anyone who is not satisfied with the way the elections were run to bring the matter to the JPP so that it can be discussed by the Political Bureau tomorrow,” he said.

The recent PKR elections was the first time e-voting was conducted to make it easier for the party’s more-than 800,000 members in the country to vote. — Bernama