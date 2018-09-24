Now, PAS VP says party should gift PD win to Anwar

A poll will likely be held even if neither party contests as independent Stevie Chan, a social media commentator, has stated his intention to oppose Anwar. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 24 — Datuk Mohd Amar Nik Abdullah differed today with PAS leaders who said Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim must be made to slog for victory in the Port Dickson by-election.

Umno is meeting now to decide if it will field a candidate, but PAS president Datuk Seri Abdul Hadi Awang has repeatedly said that his party must contest the poll if the Malay nationalist party does not.

“If you ask me, we should not contest because it is not important since the by-election is being held to satisfy an individual's needs,” Mohd Amar was quoted as saying in Kota Baru by the Malaysiakini news portal today.

“So if BN does not want to field a candidate, we just let Anwar win.”

The deputy Kelantan mentri besar stressed that this was his personal opinion.

Retired admiral Datuk Danyal Balagopal Abdullah resigned as Port Dickson MP on Sept 12 to force a by-election for PKR president Anwar to contest.

Nomination day is on Sept 29 while polling is on Oct 13.