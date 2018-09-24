Cradle Fund CEO’s sister-in-law and husband remanded four days in murder probe

Cradle Fund CEO Nazrin Hassan’s sister-in-law (centre) is led to the Petaling Jaya Magistrates’ Court September 24, 2018. — Picture by Miera Zulyana

PETALING JAYA, Sept 24 — The sister-in-law of the late Cradle Fund Sdn Bhd chief executive officer (CEO) Nazrin Hassan and her husband have been remanded for four days to assist in investigations into his murder on June 14.

Petaling Jaya Magistrate’s Court Assistant Registrar Hairol Azhar Mohd Ishak today granted the remand order until September 27 for the woman and her husband, aged 39 and 41 respectively.

Police arrested the couple at their residence at Kiara View, Jalan Dato Sulaiman, Taman Tun Dr Ismail at 10.20pm yesterday.

On September 4, police arrested Nazrin’s wife, Samirah Muzaffar, who was released on bail on September 13.

Her ex-husband Nizam Mydin, 43, was also arrested a day earlier but has been released.

Police had also arrested Nazrin’s two stepsons, aged 14 and 16, at their grandfathers’s house in Taman Tun Dr Ismail on September 8.

They were released on September 12 after a High Court judge turned down the police application for an extended remand order.

Police reclassified Nazrin’s death as murder under Section 302 of the Penal Code on August 3, following a forensic investigation report by the Fire and Rescue Department, which cited suspected foul play.

Malay Mail had reported that traces of petrol were found in the deceased’s room following a laboratory report by the department.

Initially, it was stated that Nazrin died from injuries sustained when his mobile phone exploded.