Report: Versace sale could be imminent

Models present creations at the Versace show during Milan Fashion Week Spring 2019 September 21, 2018. — Reuters pic

MILAN, Sept 24 — The sale of Italian fashion house Versace could be announced “within hours”, daily newspaper Corriere della Sera said today, citing unnamed sources.

Donatella Versace, sister of late founder Gianni who doubles as artistic director and vice-president of the Milan-based group, has called a staff meeting for tomorrow, the day the official announcement could be made, the paper added.

Versace declined to comment on the report.

The paper added the brand, known for its Medusa head logo, could be valued at US$2 billion (RM8.27 billion).

It also cited rumours saying that the buyer could be US fashion group Michael Kors Holdings Ltd’s or jeweller Tiffany & Co.

Michael Kors and Tiffany could not immediately be reached for comment.

Versace has been considering a listing, after US private equity group Blackstone bought a 20 per cent stake in 2014 to fund overseas expansion, although Chief Executive Jonathan Akeroyd told Reuters earlier this year there was no rush for a market debut.

The Versace family owns the rest of the company. — Reuters