Defence minister in US for working visit

Defence Minister Mohamad Sabu is scheduled to meet his counterpart, the US Secretary of Defence James Norman Mattis. ― Picture by Razak Ghazali

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 24 — Defence Minister Mohamad Sabu is now in the United States of America for a working visit and to accompany Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad to the United Nations General Assembly from Sept 25 to 29.

The Defence Ministry, in a statement, said Mohamad, who arrived at Washington Dulles International Airport yesterday, is scheduled to meet his counterpart, the US Secretary of Defence James Norman Mattis.

“Mohamad’s working visit to Washington DC is a follow-up to his meeting with Mattis in Singapore last June.

“The purpose of the working visit is to continue discussion on defence cooperation between Malaysia and US, as well as maintain bilateral ties among the two countries,” it said.

While in New York, Mohamad is scheduled to attend a high-level meeting on ‘Action For Peacekeeping’.

He would be accompanied by Malaysian Armed Forces Chief General Tan Sri Zulkifli Zainal Abidin and officers from the Defence Ministry. — Bernama