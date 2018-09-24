Alyssa Milano opens up on why she never reported her sexual assault

In this file photo taken on February 23, 2011, actress Alyssa Milano arrives at the premiere of ‘Hall Pass’ in Hollywood. — AFP pic

LOS ANGELES, Sept 24 — Alyssa Milano is the latest celebrity to share her #WhyIDidntReport story following Donald Trump’s controversial tweet on Christine Blasey Ford.

The movement gained traction after Trump had questioned why Ford had failed to file a police report regarding her sexual assault claims against Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh when they were in high school in 1982.

In an op-ed published by Vox yesterday, Milano spoke about the sexual assault she experienced as a teenager which was never reported: “When I was sexually assaulted, I wasn’t that much older than Christine Blasey Ford — now a PhD in psychology — was when she was allegedly assaulted by Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh (Kavanaugh denies the incident occurred). I’ve watched, horrified as politicians and pundits refused to believe or take seriously these allegations.

“Then, on Friday morning, President Trump tweeted that if Ford’s words were true, she would have filed a report with local law enforcement years ago. This statement chilled me to my core.

“Far too many of us know that what President Trump said is simply not true. Victims of sexual assault often don’t report what happened because they know all too well that our stories are rarely taken seriously or believed — and that when it comes to sexual misconduct, our justice system is broken. Now, we are seeing our worst nightmares realised when we see the disbelief, pushback, hate, and death threats Ford is receiving just because she had the courage to speak up.

“It took me years after my assault to voice the experience to my closest friends. It took me three decades to tell my parents that the assault had even happened. I never filed a police report. I never told officials. I never tried to find justice for my pain because justice was never an option.”

“For me, speaking up meant reliving one of the worst moments of my life. It meant recognising my attacker’s existence when I wanted nothing more than to forget that he was allowed to walk on this Earth at all. This is what every survivor goes through. Telling our stories means being vulnerable to public attacks and ridicule when our only crime was to be assaulted in the first place,” she added.

“In response to President Trump’s tweet I decided to speak out about my own experience — and I welcome other survivors of sexual assault to do the same. I encourage you to read the replies of people across the country who have carried the burden of being a survivor, sometimes for years, and never reported it.

“Our stories are not rare — they are tragically common. This is the pain that people across the country carry with them every single day. I encourage you to listen to members of your family, to your neighbours, to those in your community who are living with an experience similar to Blasey Ford’s. But, most importantly, if you are also a survivor, I encourage you to honour your own experiences and your own voice, in your own time.”