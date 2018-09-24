Penang bartender on to Amsterdam after pouring perfect pint of Heineken

Sales director of Heineken Malaysia Berhad Andrew Woon (left) and senior brand manager Carmen Chong (right) with 2018's winner Edilon C. Cauilan. — Pictures courtesy of Heineken Malaysia

PETALING JAYA, Sept 24 — A bartender from Penang will be making his way to Amsterdam as the champion of Heineken’s Star Serve 2018.

Edilon C. Cauilan beat seven of the country’s top bartenders from the Klang Valley, Sabah, Johor and Malacca in Publika KL and will go head-to-head against 2017 champion Daimler Kenn Cagas in a pre-final face off in Amsterdam.

“It’s been great to be part of Heineken Star Serve and winning it is a dream come true.

“I’m looking forward to the next challenge and hopefully the chance to represent Malaysia in the Heineken Global Bartender Final,” said the bartender from The Beer Factory after being announced the winner last month.

A victory in the pre-final battle will see Edilon representing Malaysia at the The 2018 Heineken Global Bartender Final which takes place in Amsterdam in October.

He will be hoping to go all the way and emulate the success of Sabahan Eddy Jay Jaimin, who was crowned the 2016 Heineken Global Bartender of The Year, the only Malaysian representative to win the competition in its five years.

All eyes on that perfect pint.

Heineken Malaysia’s Star Academy aims to provide a better drinking experience to fans of Heineken Malaysia’s brews nationwide.

The training provides knowledge and assists bartenders to hone the art of a perfect serve.

“The perfect Heineken serve is an art itself and Heineken Malaysia Star Academy takes great pride in ensuring that our consumers get the full Heineken quality and experience from brewing to consumption.

“Through this training programme we can ensure that fans of the beer will receive the same high quality serve no matter where they are,” said sales director of Heineken Malaysia Andrew Woon.