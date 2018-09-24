RTD to tighten licencing procedures

Shaharuddin (centre) said the committee will review and propose improvements to tighten the current mechanism to apply for the licence. — Picture via Facebook/Jabatan Pengangkutan Jalan Malaysia

PONTIAN, Sept 24 — The Road Transport Department (RTD) will form a special committee to study the mechanism of driving license applications following the recent arrest of 12 of the department’s staff for their suspected involvement in the issuance of “lesen terbang”.

RTD director-general Datuk Seri Shaharuddin Khalid said the committee will review and propose improvements to tighten the current mechanism to apply for the licence.

“The review will look at the current methods of licensing, such as improving the computer system to make it harder for certain quarters in abusing it for ‘lesen terbang’”, he said today after presenting retirement letter to former RTD officer Syamaizar Mohamad Yahya at his home in Kampung Sawah in Pekan Nenas here.

Syamaizar suffered serious head injuries in a road accident in August 2016, which resulted in him becoming bedridden.

He said the formation of the committee comes following the arrest made by Malaysian Anti Corruption Commission (MACC) on 12 RTD officers pertaining to the “lesen terbang” issuance nationwide.

Shahruddin said initial investigations revealed that there were department personnel working with certain parties in the syndicate.

“The department will also look into disciplinary action against the 12 officers who were recently nabbed above the one probe carried out by MACC,” he said.

On a related matter, Shaharuddin said several “lesen terbang” holders have since surrendered their driving licenses to the department, but declined to reveal specific numbers.

“Those who have yet to return their ‘lesen terbang’ should do so immediately where they are required to retake the driving test again,” he said.

It was reported on September 13 that authorities have given those who obtained "lesen terbang" a month to surrender their driving licences.

Transport Minister Anthony Loke said they should do so within the given deadline or risk being prosecuted.

"Lesen terbang" refers to licences obtained illegally by making a payment and not sitting for the written and practical tests.

Loke said the RTD system has the data and information of those who had obtained their licences by paying the department’s officers to get hold of the document by using the conversion of foreign driving licence procedure.

A majority of the 14,000 drivers who are believed to have obtained their licences via this method are Malaysians. However, some are also foreigners, mainly from China.