5 ways to support the environment at 1 Utama this weekend

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 24 -- Living a sustainable lifestyle is easier than you think. From having more plants in your home to being mindful of single-use plastic, small changes in our daily lives can make a big impact.

Get a taste of life in the green lane this weekend at 1 Utama, where a myriad of eco-friendly pop-up stores and activities await.

Here’s what to expect at the I’m Yours 1,000 Free Plants event.

1) Redeem a free plant and seed

Be an early bird for the chance to go home with a complimentary plant.

Always wanted to plant rosemary or basil at home? There are 1,000 free plants up for grabs and all you have to do is like 1 Utama’s Facebook page or follow the mall’s Instagram account. Get an additional packet of seeds when you share I’M YOURS on Facebook.

2) Fun workshops

Being hands-on and making your own bath products as well as potting plants are part of the eco-lifestyle. — Image courtesy of Pexels.com

* DIY hand and face scrub, and toothpaste

Learn to make your own face and hand scrub, and toothpaste in a session conducted by The Hive. A must for beauty lovers!

When: September 28, 4.30pm

* Kids Paint and Plant a Pot

Get the littlest members of the family involved to cultivate the importance of the environment. In this workshop by Serbajadi Gardening, kids between the ages of six and 12 will get to express their artistic side by painting a pot before filling it up with a plant.

When: September 28, 3.30pm and September 29, 12 noon

* Make your own terrarium

Indoor plants not only help clean the air but they reduce anxiety and promote mental focus. Make and take home your very own mini garden in a session by 25Dreams.

When: September 28, 2pm and September 29, 3pm

3) Say no to plastic straws

Do your part by purchasing affordable and reusable steel straws. — Image courtesy of 1 Utama

The movement to make the world free of plastic straws was spurred by the simple fact that plastic is not biodegradable. Make the switch with 1 Utama’s recyclable metal straws (with cleaning brush) for RM4.90 at The Hive store. It’s also for a good cause ― all proceeds will be channelled to 1 Utama’s charity partner Feed-The-Fish.

4) Tour the Secret Garden

Breathe in some fresh air while learning more about the flora. — Image courtesy of 1 Utama

Let award-winning botanist and author Dr Francis Ng be your guide as you learn about the 500 rare and exotic plant species that call the rooftop haven home. The Secret Garden tour will also provide expert tips on gardening, a bonus for budding gardeners.

When: September 28, 10.30am

5) 1 Utama is Malaysia’s first pioneer green mall

1 Utama’s Feed-The-Fish Campaign — one of the longest Go Green campaigns which was introduced in line with the mall’s award-winning Rainforest. — Image courtesy of 1 Utama

Long before eco-friendly became a buzzword, 1 Utama has always embraced corporate social responsibility with an environmental focus since its early beginnings. The largest mall in Malaysia and the seventh largest in the world shows its love for nature and promotes healthy green living through initiatives such as the I’m Yours 1,000 Free Plants campaign.

The 1 Utama I’m Yours 1,000 Free Plants campaign will be held from September 28 (10am to 10pm) to September 29 (10am to 10.30pm) at GF Promenade.

Enjoy RM5 off two Grab rides with promo code FREEPLANTS1U, valid for the first 1,000 rides using GrabPay.

For more details, visit facebook.com/1utama or 1utama.com.my.

This article is brought to you by 1 Utama Shopping Mall.