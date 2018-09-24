Meghan Markle reveals the special surprise in her wedding outfit

Meghan Markle arrives for her wedding to Britain’s Prince Harry at St George’s Chapel in Windsor Castle in Windsor May 19, 2018. — Reuters pic

LONDON, Sept 24 — It certainly was the wedding of the year and every aspect of the British royal wedding was scrutinised, but there was one detail you might have missed just like us.

Meghan Markle recently revealed the something blue she had on her wedding day was actually sewn into her wedding gown and it was a piece of blue fabric from the dress she wore on her first date with Prince Harry.

According to reports, Markle speaks about this cute gesture of hers in a clip from the upcoming documentary about Queen Elizabeth II Queen of the World. The documentary will air tomorrow in the UK.

Having seen the dress for the first time since the royal wedding in May, Markle shares with curators from the Royal Collection Trust as they prepare the garment to go on public display: “It’s amazing, isn’t it. The work that they did here is just so beautiful.

“Somewhere in here, there is a piece of... did you see it? The piece of blue fabric that’s stitched inside? It was my ‘something blue’. It’s fabric from the dress that I wore on our first date.”

Markle also spoke about her veil which was embroidered with 53 flowers from the Commonwealth countries as a tribute. “It was important for me, especially now being a part of the Royal Family, to have all 53 of the Commonwealth countries incorporated, and I knew that it would be a fun surprise as well for my now husband, who didn’t know, and he was really over the moon to find out that I would make this choice for our day together.

“And I think the other members of the family had a similar reaction, and just appreciation for the fact that we understand how important this is for us and the role that we play, and the work that we’re going to continue to do within the Commonwealth countries.”