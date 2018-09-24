No exclusive townships for foreigners, developers told

Lim said the government will never allow property developers to build townships exclusively for foreigners. — Picture by Razak Ghazali

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 24 — Finance minister Lim Guan Eng said Putrajaya had no issues with foreign ownerships of properties, but warned against real estate development projects solely for foreigners.

He said the government will never allow property developers to build townships exclusively for foreigners.

“Let me be clear that our Prime Minister does not oppose to foreigners buying properties in Malaysia but when townships are built exclusively for foreigners, how does that benefit the country and Malaysians?

“This the government will not accept,” he said during his keynote address at the Rehda Institute CEO Series 2018 Annual Property Developers Conference at Sunway Putra hotel today.

