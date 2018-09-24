Malaysia’s economic growth to ease in Nov 2018-Jan 2019

The Statistics Department said the monthly change of Leading Index (LI) increased by 0.2 per cent to 118.6 points from 118.4 points in June 2018. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 24 — Malaysia’s economy is expected to continue growing at a slow rate between November 2018 to January 2019 in view of the current moderate trend, says the Department of Statistics Malaysia.

In a statement titled “Malaysian Economic Indicators: Leading, Coincident & Lagging Indexes June 2018” released today, the department said the monthly change of Leading Index (LI) increased by 0.2 per cent to 118.6 points from 118.4 points in June 2018.

Chief Statistician Datuk Seri Dr Mohd Uzir Mahidin said five out of the seven LI components contributed to the increase, with the highest contribution from Real Imports of Semi Conductors at 0.5 per cent.

“In contrast, the annual change of LI decreased slightly at negative 0.1 per cent in July 2018,” he said, adding that the LI was designed to monitor economic performance for an average of four to six months ahead.

Meanwhile, the department reported that the Coincident Index (CI), a measure of current economic activity, grew 1.6 per cent in July 2018 with positive contributions from all of its components.

The Capacity Utilisation in Manufacturing sector grew by 0.4 per cent and was the main component that contributed to the increase, while the annual change of CI rose to 3.9 per cent. — Bernama