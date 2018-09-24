Don’t beat around the bush, Najib told

Lim delivers a speech during the Rehda Institute CEO Series 2018 at the Sunway Putra Hotel September 24, 2018. — Picture by Razak Ghazali

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 24 — Finance minister Lim Guan Eng has asked his predecessor Datuk Seri Najib Razak to not ‘beat around the bush’ in his latest response to the two men’s bickering over government funds alleged missing from federal accounts.

“I am asking him now, do not try play around with questions while the root of the issue remains unanswered.

“If he wants to avoid answering questions by asking questions, I do not want to be part of this game.

Answer the questions. You (Najib) can run but you cannot hide,” he said after delivering his keynote address at the Rehda Institute CEO Series 2018 at Sunway Putra Hotel here today.

The former prime minister had asked why Lim was so insistent on demanding answers from his predecessor at the Finance Ministry after Lim had accused Najib of leaving the government with just RM450 million in its Consolidated Revenue Account claiming this was inexplicably RM11.4 billion lower than it was previously.

“My questions are simple, really,” Lim added.

MORE TO COME