Drake reveals he cancelled Miami concerts due to illness

Drake at the NBA Awards at Basketball City, New York June 26, 2017. — AFP pic

LOS ANGELES, Sept 24 — Drake was forced to cancel two concerts over the weekend after suddenly falling sick and he took to social media today to explain what happened.

Rumours that he was suffering from a serious illness started making the rounds after the rapper cancelled shows on Friday and Saturday which were part of his Aubrey & the Three Migos tour.

The rapper took to Instagram to apologise to his fans saying: “I just wanted to say how sorry I am about these two Miami shows. I got so ill so fast and I had never experienced anything like that in my life.

“Unlike other show cancellations or date adjustments due to production issues this one fell on me and I just want to apologise because I hate letting down anyone who come to share these moments with us.

“Thank you to the two doctors and nurse that helped me with round the clock care. Miami deserves 100 per cent and I promise that experience when we return.

“Thank you god for allowing me to recover and continue. On we go.”

The cancelled shows have been rescheduled for November.