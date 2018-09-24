Kit Siang: Malaysians should be glad that MCA wants to kick Umno out of BN

Lim questioned Liow's decision to allow his party to work with PAS in the recently concluded Balakong by-election. — Picture by Firdaus Latif

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 24 — DAP stalwart and senior parliamentarian, Lim Kit Siang said MCA’s survival is only possible if it severs all ties with Umno especially now as the party was adopting a more extremist stance with its proposed alliance with PAS.

In statement today, Lim said Malaysians should be happy that MCA wants to expel Umno from Barisan Nasional if it establishes a pact with PAS post the 14th general election.

Lim was commenting on remarks by MCA president Datuk Seri Liow Tiong Lai at the Selangor MCA Convention yesterday that MCA could kick Umno out of BN if it is found to be in cahoots with PAS leaders to form an Umno-PAS pact.

Lim said Liow had destroyed his credibility when he allowed his party to work together with PAS in the recently concluded Balakong by-election to avoid having the MCA candidate lose his deposit.

He also questioned why Liow kept his silence when Umno president Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi confirmed that Umno MPs had signed a statutory declaration (SD) empowering Zahid to seek new alliances with other parties, including PAS.

“When just to save the deposit of the MCA candidate in the Balakong by-election, Liow and the MCA leadership are prepared to sanction a MCA-PAS unholy alliance, what great things are Liow and the present MCA leadership capable of in Malaysian politics?” asked Lim.

Lim claimed that MCA had not learned anything from its wipeout in GE14 where it only managed to win one parliamentary and two state seats.