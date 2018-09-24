Singapore competition watchdog fines Grab, Uber S$13m

Uber sold its South-east Asian business, including in Singapore, to bigger regional rival Grab in March in exchange for a stake in the Singapore-based firm. — Reuters pic

SINGAPORE, Sept 24 — Singapore's competition watchdog fined ride-hailing firms Grab and Uber Technologies a total S$13 million (RM39.3 million) and announced other measures to address competition concerns arising from the two companies' merger in the city-state.

The Competition and Consumer Commission of Singapore (CCCS) has fined Uber S$6.6 million and Grab S$6.4 million, it said today. It also told Grab to remove its exclusivity arrangements with drivers and taxi fleets.

Uber sold its South-east Asian business, including in Singapore, to bigger regional rival Grab in March in exchange for a stake in the Singapore-based firm.

But the deal invited regulatory scrutiny in the region, with the CCCS, in a rare move, launching a probe, just days after the transaction was announced. — Reuters