Deputy minister denies romantic affair with aide

KOTA KINABALU, Sept 24 — Energy, Technology, Science, Climate Change and Environment Deputy Minister Isnaraissah Munirah Majilis rejected an online allegation that she was involved with a married aide.

The Kota Belud MP used her Facebook page to denounce her accusers of political sabotage with the claims.

“I would like to affirm that I am not involved whatsoever in any of the claims by this blog. The article is malicious and aimed at threatening my integrity as an elected representative.

“I have made a police report on the matter to clear my name,” she said in her post.

An online blog claimed of a purported police report lodged by the aide’s wife alleging domestic abuse after she purportedly discovered suggestive text messages between her husband and Munirah.

It further claimed police investigated the incident and alleged that Munirah admitted to the affair.

Malay Mail is approaching state police for verification.

The Parti Warisan Sabah Wirawati chief said she lodged a report yesterday at the Subang Jaya police station to investigate the blog.

She is expected to hold a press conference to further explain the matter today.