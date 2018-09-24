Bar loses bid to examine constitutionality of former top judges’ extension

Raus (pic) and Zulkefli have both resigned as chief justice and president of the Court of Appeal, respectively. ― Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 24 — The Federal Court dismissed today the Malaysian Bar’s application for it to determine if the contract extensions of Tun Md Raus Shariff and Tan Sri Zulkefli Ahmad Makinudin as additional judges had been constitutional.

The matter is academic, however, as Raus already resigned as chief justice and has since been replaced by Tan Sri Richard Malanjum.

Zulkefli also resigned as president of the Court of Appeal at the same time.

The Bar launched a legal challenge against the previous administration’s decision to retain both men past their mandatory retirement age by appointing them as additional judges.

