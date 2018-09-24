Watch this new clip from ‘Bad Times at the El Royale’ (VIDEO)

A screengrab from upcoming thriller ‘Bad Times at the El Royale’ that stars Chris Hemsworth, Jeff Bridges, Dakota Johnson and Jon Hamm among others.

LOS ANGELES, Sept 24 — 20th Century Fox has released a new clip from upcoming thriller Bad Times at the El Royale that offers more footage from the film.

Over the course of one fateful night, seven strangers will meet at a run-down hotel and will have a last shot at redemption after all their secrets are unearthed.

The film features a stellar cast that includes Chris Hemsworth, Jeff Bridges, Dakota Johnson, Jon Hamm, Nick Offerman, Cynthia Erivo, Cailee Spaeny and Lewis Pullman.

The synopsis of the film reads: “Seven strangers, each with a secret to bury, meet at Lake Tahoe’s El Royale, a rundown hotel with a dark past. Over the course of one fateful night, everyone will have a last shot at redemption... before everything goes to hell.”

Bad Times at the El Royale is set for release on October 12.

