Langkawi could feature world’s most thrilling zipride!

A tourist takes a ride on the Nami Island zipline. —YouTube screengrab

LANGKAWI, Sept 24 — A new height will be carved in Langkawi's tourism achievements if a South Korean company's interest to invest in a new tourism product in Langkawi becomes a reality.

Tourism, Arts and Culture Deputy Minister Muhammad Bakhtiar Wan Chik said the company, based in Nami Island, had indicated its interest to invest about RM30 million to start a zipline adventure from over 700 metre high, which could make it among the most thrilling ziplines in the world.

“At Nami Island, the highest point structure is about 20 metres, but here at over 708 metres (at the summit of Mount Machinchang), it could easily go as the highest in Malaysia if not the world.

“If it comes true, Langkawi will be top in the world map, especially among the millennial travellers who are looking for thrilling adventures,” he told Bernama during a visit here recently.

Muhammad Bakhtiar said the project, if implemented, would benefit the people especially in generating technology transfer to create more employment and business opportunities for Malaysians.

During the visit, he also witnessed the signing of a partnership agreement between two companies to manage a premium residence at Pantai Tengah and also visited several tourism destinations on the island. — Bernama