Bursa opens lower on cautious investor sentiment

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 24 — Share prices on Bursa Malaysia opened lower today, in line with most regional bourses, with investors cautious over the latest development in the US-China trade dispute, dealers said.

At 9.05am, the benchmark FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) was marginally lower by 0.28 point at 1,810.36 from last Friday’s close of 1,810.64, after opening 1.41 points lower today.

However, on the broader market, gainers led losers 136 to 63, with 170 unchanged, 1,531 untraded and 23 others suspended.

Volume stood at 78.13 million units valued at RM38.58 million.

A dealer said Asian shares opened slightly cautious despite ending last week’s trading on a positive note on news that China on Saturday called off plans on trade talks with US officials.

Meanwhile, Maybank IB Research in a note said despite the market taking a beating due to fears over the escalating trade war between the US and China and while uncertainties continued to haunt the market, technically the trend remained positive.

“We believe that buying interest has improved, and that a stronger rebound should be underway,” it added.

Of heavyweights, Tenaga was four sen better at RM15.72, Public Bank fell four sen to RM25.02 and CIMB Group shed two sen to RM6.05, whie Maybank and Petronas Chemicals were flat at RM9.79 and RM9.50 respectively.

For actives, Borneo Oil earned half-a-sen to six sen and Pinehill Pacific gained 25 sen to 69 sen, while Sapura Energy and MQ Technology were flat at 43.5 sen and 4.5 sen respectively.

The FBM Emas Index was up 2.49 points at 12,610.45, the FBM 70 improved 6.23 points to 14,853.19 and the FBM Emas Shariah Index increased 35.05 points to 12,770.99.

The FBM Ace Index rose 27.92 points to 5,232.36 but the FBMT 100 Index slipped 0.23 point to 12,423.10.

Sector-wise, the Finance Index fell 65.31 points to 17,903.35 and the Plantation Index added 15.81 points to 7,568.0. — Bernama