Mazda 6 SKYACTIV-D joins Mazda Malaysia’s line-up

The SKYACTIV-D 2.2 litre is now offered as a sedan. — Pictures by YS Khong

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 24 — With the official launch of the refreshed Mazda 6 range comes a very welcome addition — the Mazda 6 SKYACTIV-D, 2.2 litre diesel powered sedan.

After a very long evaluation period and road trials that spanned a period of two years, the SKYACTIV-D 2.2 litre is offered as a sedan.

The other variants include a highly appointed ‘base’ 2.0 litre sedan aimed at corporates, a 2.5 litre high spec sedan and a 2.5 litre Touring.

The Mazda SKYACTIV-D diesel engine is unique, in that it runs with the world’s lowest compression ratio (14:1) for diesel engines, which means less stress on engine components, and allows for a lighter engine mass.

With the use of a specially-designed two-stage turbocharger, the 2.2 litre SYACTIV-D engine produces 188 horsepower and an awesome maximum torque of 450 Nm, yet is rated at a frugal 5.2 litres per 100 kilometres in fuel consumption.

Maximum torque is available in full from 2,000 rpm onwards.

Drive is to the front wheels through a SKYACTIV 6-speed transmission. The SKYACTIV transmission combines the best characteristics of a Direct Clutch Transmission (DCT), an Automatic Transmission (AT), and a Continuously Variable Transmission (CVT), offering minimal transmission slip, smooth and seamless shifting, and fuel efficiency.

The driving experience with this transmission is in-line with Mazda’s Zoom-Zoom philosophy, with a very ‘direct’ feel, thanks to a unique lock-up clutch system that operates through all gears from as low as 8 km/h.

The front mask gets treated with a new grille design with a chrome surround that extends outwards to blend with the newly-designed LED headlamps.

The external ‘refresh’ work is mostly at the front and rear ends of the Mazda 6.

The front mask gets treated with a new grille design with a chrome surround that extends outwards to blend with the newly-designed LED headlamps, and the addition of a chrome highlight at the lower bumper area adds a bit of character.

At the rear end, new LED tail lamps are in place, and the chrome garnish across the rear end now extends further to each side, making the car look wider. 19-inch alloy wheels, which are the same as those for the 2.5 litre sedan, are also standard for the 2.2 Diesel.

The Mazda 6 SKYACTIV-D 2.2 litre comes with Alcantara leather seats, leather-wrapped steering wheel, and soft-touch dash panels.

Inside, the treatment is nothing less than first class — the 2.2D is feted with generally the same generosity as the 2.5 litre sedan, as the flagship sedan models. Alcantara leather seats, leather-wrapped steering wheel, and soft-touch dash panels are the order of the day.

The handbrake is now electronic, thus freeing up quite a bit of space, besides making the centre console aesthetically better.

The instrument panel is LED, but the readouts remain as round dials with ‘analogue’ readouts. An LED readout also shows important driving information. The driver is pampered with a Heads Up Display (HUD) and paddle shifters, while climate control and an 11-speaker Bose system pamper the occupants.

Geo Vectoring Control (GVC), a Mazda-only feature that has been permeating the Mazda product range since its introduction a year or so ago, is now standard across the Mazda 6 range. It retards the engine almost imperceptibly whenever the car goes into a corner, reducing the sideways G-forces that act on the car and passengers.

As a result, occupants in a Mazda that has GVC are less fatigued at the end of a journey compared to occupants in a car without the GVC feature.

On the road, the Mazda 6 SKYACTIV-D is a real pleasure to be in. The engine is surprisingly quiet — to the extent that if you didn’t know it was diesel-powered, you might not know the difference just from the sound of the engine alone. The first time I drove the diesel was when Mazda were still testing it here, and I was given it for a drive back to Kuala Lumpur from Johor Baru.

Two hundred kilometres later, we were running out of fuel, as the car hadn’t been refuelled since it started out from Kuala Lumpur the day before, and I very nearly put petrol in instead of diesel. Luckily one of my passengers remembered that it was a diesel, and I really had to open the bonnet to visually confirm that it was a diesel engine.

Maximum torque is available in full from 2,000 rpm onwards.

The enormous torque of 450 Nm is something to be enjoyed — the Mazda 6 SKYACTIV-D will scoot off from standstill really quickly, and this same torque allows you to drive along at even low speeds without worrying about ‘lugging’.

At high speeds, the engine is comfortable at between 2,000 to 3,000 rpm, and in 6th, you are already way above the legal limit just after 2,000 rpm. You can ‘cruise’ all day with no worries, except for those yellow signs that come in threes before you-know-what.

Fuel consumption is rated at 5.2 litres per 100 kilometres, but in real world terms, considering our rather congested roads and hot climate which entails running the air-conditioner at maximum most of the time, please expect figures about 40 to 50 per cent higher, like 7.5 to 8.0 litres per 100 for highway driving, and close to 9.0 to 9.5 litres per 100 kilometres for urban driving.

Other than the other active safety systems like ABS, Traction Control and Stability Control systems, the Mazda 6 2,2 litre Diesel comes with the Mazda i-ActivSense system, which includes a blind spot monitor and Lane Keep System.

Blind Spot monitoring warns you if there is a car or a motorcycle in your blind spot, while Lane Keep will sound a warning if you change lanes without signalling. With Lane Assist, it will even help to make minor steering corrections to keep you in your lane.

All things said and done, the Mazda 6 SKYACTIV-D 2.2 diesel makes a great package — it is a great option for one who does a lot of travelling, offering the comfort and luxury of a premium sedan, the durability, reliability and fuel efficiency of a diesel, and most importantly, with GVC, it promises less fatigue.

Having said that, the same stuff s in the gasoline 2.5 litre Mazda 6 sedan too, except perhaps that the diesel may just cost a little less per kilometre to run. Take your pick!