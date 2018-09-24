Indie PD hopeful says cannot leave political arrogance unchecked

Retired admiral Datuk Danyal Balagopal Abdullah resigned as Port Dickson MP on Sept 12 to force a by-election for PKR president Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim to contest. — Picture by Razak Ghazali

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 24 — Social media commentator Stevie Chan said he was compelled to contest the Port Dickson by-election to defend the buds of democracy that formed in the 14th general election.

The independent hopeful explained that while Malaysia just witnessed a “glimmer of hope” for democracy after May 9, Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim was trampling upon this with the forced vacancy in the Negri Sembilan constituency.

“Political arrogance, left unchecked, will lead us back to our corrupt ways. It will be BN 2.0,” he said in a statement today.

Chan also sought to explain his stand on various current issues, which were muddied by his outspokenness on social media previously.

He said he has since deleted posts that are not reflective of his official positions, culling thousands to arrive at just 336 tweets at the time of writing.

Umno is meeting today to decide if it will contest the seat; PAS said it will do so if the Malay nationalist party does not.

Nomination Day is on Sept 29 while polling is on Oct 13.