Former PD MP says will hold press conference to address queries

Datuk Danyal Balagopal Abdullah speaks to reporters during a press conference at PKR’s headquarters in Petaling Jaya September 12, 2018. — Picture by Hari Anggara

PORT DICKSON, Sept 24 — Datuk Danyal Balagopal Abdullah will hold a press conference in the near future to answer all the issues associated with him following his resignation as Port Dickson Member of Parliament.

He said the press conference was expected to be attended by Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim.

“Currently, I am still staying in Port Dickson even though I am no longer a Port Dickson Member of Parliament.

“There are many ways I can contribute my energy and deeds here ... I will not leave Port Dickson,” he told reporters when met at the opening ceremony of the 2018 Port Dickson District Level Lantern Festival.

The Port Dickson parliamentary seat was vacated by Danyal, 68, to allow Parti Keadilan Rakyat president Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim to contest to return to the Dewan Rakyat and subsequently be appointed as the eighth prime minister.

Following the announcement, issues arose claiming that Danyal had received RM25 million from Anwar Ibrahim to vacate the parliamentary seat.

Meanwhile, Negeri Sembilan Menteri Besar Aminuddin Harun said the Port Dickson District Level Lantern Festival must be continued in the future and such cultural festivals should also be celebrated in a large way as a new Negeri Sembilan tourism product.

“We can see examples in Sabah and Sarawak where they hold annual cultural festivals such as Kaamatan and Harvest Festival to promote tourism products as well as introduce their own cultures.

“I also want cultural festivals that we celebrate among the various races to be celebrated in a massive way. This is not only to keep the customs and cultures of the communities in the country alive but to also become tourist attractions,” he said. — Bernama