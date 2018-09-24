Toyota puts hybrids in the spotlight at 2018 Paris Motor Show

A view of the Toyota stand at the 2018 Paris Motor Show. — Picuture courtesy of Toyota

TOKYO, Sept 24 — Toyota is bringing innovation to this year’s Paris Motor Show, which runs October 4-14, 2018, with a zone featuring all its latest models in their hybrid versions.

Indeed, Toyota is only bringing hybrid models of its vehicles to this year’s Paris Motor Show, from the Yaris and the Corolla to the RAV4 and the Camry.

The Toyota stand will see the new Corolla Touring Sports make its world premiere and the fifth-generation RAV4 compact SUV appear for the first time in Europe. Plus, after a 14-year absence, the Camry is returning to Western Europe in a completely revisited form that visitors can check out at the Paris show.

Toyota will also be celebrating the 20th anniversary of the Yaris, which made its world debut two decades ago at the Paris show.

The carmaker is marking the milestone with a special “Y20” edition featuring the same eye-catching Golden Yellow paintwork as the original 1998 model.

Alongside that, Toyota will be showing off its latest developments in security technology, including Safety Sense 2, coming to the new Corolla and the new RAV4.

The Toyota stand will feature three distinct zones: one showcasing the brand’s latest hybrid models, one for the brand’s mobility solutions and future innovation, and one for Toyota’s motorsport activities with Toyota Gazoo Racing, where the 2018 Le Mans-winning Toyota TS050 Hybrid LMP1 car will be on display. — AFP-Relaxnews