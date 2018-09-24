Malay Mail

Life goes on: Malaysian towns along HSR line remain upbeat despite missed opportunities (VIDEO)

Published 2 hours ago on 24 September 2018

A truck travels along an empty field, the site for the proposed HSR station for Seremban in Labu, a quiet hamlet peppered with Malay villages and palm oil plantations. — TODAY pic
AYER KEROH, Sept 24 — Days after Malaysia’s historic May 9 general election, Yong Fun Juan and his staff were caught in a bind when Prime Minister Tun Mahathir Mohamad first announced that Putrajaya will scrap the Kuala Lumpur-Singapore High-speed Rail (HSR) project.

His company had planned to launch a RM200 million 38-storey condominium in Melaka at the end of this year and among its selling points was its proximity to the Ayer Keroh HSR station. The property will be 13km away from the proposed station.

“We had printed the sales pamphlets with images of a high speed train and the station but when we heard the government’s announcement, we had to reprint them again without the images,” he told TODAY.

“But we are happy that the HSR project is not cancelled (in the end)... we can still launch our property although the (launch) date is postponed to next year.”

