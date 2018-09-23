Syed Saddiq disappointed with ticket handling in Stadium Nasional Bukit Jalil

Youth and Sports Minister Syed Saddiq Syed Abdul Rahman decried the inefficiency of the current ticketing system. — Picture by Hari Anggara

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 23 — Youth and Sports Minister Syed Saddiq Syed Abdul Rahman is disappointed with the system of ticket handling at the Stadium Nasional Bukit Jalil, here in conjunction with the second-leg of the Group A match between Malaysia and Thailand at the Under-16 (B-16) Asian Football Confederation (AFC) today.

Syed Saddiq, who was present at the stadium to give support to the national squad, described the ticket management system as weak when only one entry gate was opened resulting in many of the supporters having to form a long queue.

It was estimated that more than 10,000 supporters had come to give their support to the national squad.

“There were some who had come from Kedah and Johor, who had waited since early morning due to the weak ticket management.

“Please take action @FAM_Malaysia / @Amshar_Aziz / @HalianFadzli. I want to be fully briefed on this and an action plan,” he said through his Twitter website.

He said this after replying to Twitter account user ‘@FaizuddinZukri’ who was ‘angry’at the management of the ticket sales at the stadium.

“SNBJ (Stadium Nasional Bukit Jalil) management never learnt! There were many counters but only one was opened @SyedSaddiq @Khairykj,” said the user who also uploaded a picture of the situation.

Syed Saddiq who also inspected the situation at the stadium grounds said he would endeavour to ensure that the incident would be the last at the stadium.

Meanwhile, he was also at the entry gate A of the stadium until the problem was resolved and thanked the Football Association of Malaysia (FAM) for the cooperation rendered to resolve the problem shortly after.

“Thank you to the management @FAM_Malaysia for rendering full cooperation to the extent that the problem was resolved together!” he said. — Bernama