Sarawak Report: Jho Low seeking deal with US

The fugitive financier is currently said to be in hiding. — Picture from Facebook

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 23 — The Sarawak Report website asserted that lawyers for Low Taek Jho met with US authorities, purportedly for a bargaining session.

It claimed this represented the fugitive financier also known as Jho Low’s capitulation over the US kleptocracy action over 1MDB.

The site did not state the source of this information.

It presented Malaysian “entities” as concerned with the development.

Low and his father, Tan Sri Larry Low, are wanted in Malaysia in connection with the 1MDB corruption scandal.

Sarawak Report asserted that the meeting also suggested US authorities were looking to move beyond Low to focus on the Goldman Sachs investment bank.