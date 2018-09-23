You can find your own answers, Najib tells Guan Eng

Datuk Seri Najib Razak has been publicly making statements refuting Lim Guan Eng's revelations . — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 23 — Lim Guan Eng is the finance minister and can easily access government data on the funds he alleged was missing from federal accounts, said Datuk Seri Najib Razak.

In the latest exchange in the two men’s bickering, the former prime minister asked why Lim was so insistent on demanding answers from his predecessor at the Finance Ministry.

“Is it correct that, even if your claim is true that there is purportedly just RM450 million at the end of April 2018, you have access to the government’s accounts and can easily get the answer to where the money went?” Najib wrote on Facebook tonight.

“Why ask me, then?”

Lim accused Najib of leaving the government with just RM450 million in its Consolidated Revenue Account, claiming this was inexplicably RM11.4 billion lower than it was previously.

Najib insisted the funds are there and said Lim’s allegation was ludicrous.

The question was contained in a list of 17 that ranged from the government revenue levels as a result of repealing the Goods and Services Tax, the ringgit’s value in the world currency market, and the state of the economy.

The apparent intention, however, was a continuation of the endless needling the two men have engaged in since the general election.