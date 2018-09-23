Insigne double as Napoli join Juventus on top of Serie A

Lorenzo Insigne scored a double as Napoli dominated Torino. — Reuters pic

MILAN, Sept 23 — Lorenzo Insigne scored a double either side of a Simone Verdi goal as Napoli dominated Torino 3-1 to join Juventus on top of Serie A today.

Carlo Ancelotti’s side have 12 points from five games, equal with champions Juventus who can pull ahead again when they travel to promoted Frosinone later today.

Ancelotti’s side gave a dominant display in Turin following their uninspiring goalless draw at Red Star Belgrade in the Champions League midweek.

Insigne opened after just four minutes in Turin, and played a role in all three goals.

The Italian international got the first after poor Torino defending saw Emiliano Moretti clear to Nicolas N’Koulou with the rebound favouring Insigne who finished off under the crossbar.

Verdi added the second with a half-volley on 20 minutes, with Torino pulling one back after the break when Andrea Belotti slotted in a penalty.

But Insigne restored their two-goal lead after 59 minutes when a Jose Callejon shot bounced off the inside of the far post and into the path of forward.

Torino are in 13th position with five points from as many games.

Juventus head to Frosinone today looking to keep their 100 per cent record, days after Cristiano Ronaldo was sent off in the Champions League.

Frosinone are second from the bottom of the league, with just one point, and are still waiting for their first goal.

Inter Milan snatched a late 1-0 win against Sampdoria in Genoa yesterday to kickstart their campaign as they move up to seventh.

AS Roma travel to Bologna looking to build confidence after losing 3-0 in the Champions League at Real Madrid.

Eusebio Di Francesco’s side have not won since their opening game against Torino in August. — AFP