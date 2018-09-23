PKR election: Penang PKR to send a memorandum

A group of PKR leaders and members in Penang will send a memorandum together with evidence on the problems, power abuse and use of money politics during the 2018 PKR election. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

BUKIT MERTAJAM, Sept 23 — A group of PKR leaders and members in Penang will send a memorandum together with evidence on the problems, power abuse and use of money politics during the 2018 PKR election to the Central Election Committee (JPP) of the party.

The candidate for the Kepala Batas Division chief, Zaini Awang who represented the group, said the memorandum, which also urged that the 2018 PKR election in Penang yesterday also be cancelled, would be sent shortly.

“The election certainly went smoothly, but all of us were not satisfied because there were many weaknesses in the e-undi system and voters in Penang were made use of as a test for the running of the system.

“Among the most significant weakness was that members holding life-membership cards and had voted previously could not vote yesterday because their names were not in the list of voters and were asked to fill the special form to vote,” he told a media conference, here today.

There were also voters who had been changed to other divisions in the state, in fact, there were also others who had been transferred to other states in a sudden manner without explanation, as well as voters and candidates whose forms were not completed in the e-undi system.

Zaini said the voting process also took a long time to the extent that some voters, especially the senior citizens, had to queue up for more than an hour and they had in fact not known how to use the e-undi system because it was a new technology.

“In addition, we were also disappointed with the weaknesses of the PKR JPP for failing to control the campaign and voting process to the extent that many candidates campaigned aggressively,” he said. — Bernama