Marquez holds off Dovizioso to win in Aragon

ALCANIZ, Sept 23 — MotoGP world champion Marc Marquez moved a step closer to retaining the title after winning the Aragon Grand Prix for Honda today to extend his lead at the top of the standings to 72 points.

Marquez, who started third on the grid, outfought Italian Andrea Dovizioso after pole-sitter Jorge Lorenzo crashed out on the opening turn to claim his first victory in five MotoGP races.

Marquez, who changed to a soft rear tire just before the start of the race, took control in the last three laps and fended off the Ducati rider Dovizioso to win his home Grand Prix.

Dovizioso now has 174 points to Spaniard Marquez’s 246 with five races remaining. — Reuters