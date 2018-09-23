Anwar to deliver keynote speech at Istanbul forum

PKR leader Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim will deliver a keynote speech at an international forum in Istanbul next month. — Reuters pic

NEW DELHI, Sept 23 — PKR leader Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim will deliver a keynote speech at an international forum in Istanbul next month.

Anwar will speak on the topic “Exploring a Just Peace in a Fragmented World” on October 4, the second day of the two-day TRT World Forum 2018, the event’s organiser said in a statement.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan will be making the closing address at the annual forum, which is organised by Turkey’s public broadcaster TRT World.

The theme of this year’s event is “Envisioning Peace and Security in a Fragmented World”. About 600 participants from all over the world, including policy-makers, academics and journalists, will gather in Istanbul for the forum.

Prominent speakers include former Lebanese prime minister Fuad Siniora, former Afghan president Hamid Karzai, World Economic Forum president Borge Brende, UN Secretary-General’s special envoy for Syria Staffan de Mistura, Pakistan’s former foreign minister Hina Rabbani Khar and former British foreign secretary Jack Straw. — Bernama