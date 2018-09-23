CIMB among top 100 most diverse and inclusive organisations

CIMB Group Chief Executive Officer Tengku Datuk Sri Zafrul Aziz. — Picture by Miera Zulyana

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 23 — CIMB Group Holdings Bhd, Malaysia’s second largest financial services provider by assets, has been ranked among the top 100 most diverse and inclusive organisations globally by Thomson Reuters’ Diversity and Inclusion (D&I) Index 2018.

Group Chief Executive Officer Tengku Datuk Seri Zafrul Aziz said the ranking was based on the media company’s environmental, social, and governance (ESG) data, designed to measure objectively the relative performance of more than 7,000 companies globally.

“The recognition in Thomson Reuters D&I Index affirms our efforts to create a positive impact not only economically, but also socially and environmentally,” he said in a statement today.

He said the banking group had been consciously transformed into a workplace that attracted and retained a team of talents that today comprised 34 nationalities spread across 15 countries.

As for ESG-related efforts, Tengku Zafrul said CIMB’s corporate social responsibility arm, CIMB Foundation, had spent over RM120 million to benefit about 700,000 lives since its inception in 2007. — Bernama