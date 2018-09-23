Anwar: National language should be upheld to unite the people

The people should uphold the national language to ensure the country’s unity, PKR president-elect Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim said. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

KOTA KINABALU, Sept 23 — The people should uphold the national language to ensure the country’s unity, PKR president-elect Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim said today.

Speaking at the ‘New Malaysia’ seminar organised by the Sabah Youth and Sports Ministry and Sabah Malaysian Islamic Youth Movement (Abim), he explained that the principle of upholding the national language was enshrined in the Constitution to bind the people as one nation.

“I still defend the principles enshrined in the National Constitution, namely regarding language, of special privileges, on the matter of Islam and the rulers, this, for me, is the way to bind us as a nation... by providing enough space to believers of all other religions.

“Hence, the use of other languages, including English, as well as economic growth of all races, is not questioned.

“The problem is our slowness or weakness, especially among our leadership to ensure that the platform is not only understood but that the principle is implemented,” he said when delivering a special speech titled ‘Building and Realising the Ideology of the Nation’ in conjunction with the seminar here.

Anwar also stressed that efforts to uphold the national language to ensure racial unity were not meant to sideline the mastery of other languages such as English, Chinese, Tamil and others.

He said instead, promoting the mastery of the national language would enable and encourage the people to master other languages as well. — Bernama