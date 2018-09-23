Five individuals wanted to assist probe on shooting incident in Skudai

The victim was shot at point-blank range inside his black Toyota Vellfire multi-purpose vehicle in Skudai, Johor Baru. — Picture courtesy of police source

ISKANDAR PUTERI, Sept 23 — Police have launched a manhunt for five men, believed to members of a secret society, for investigation into the death of a trader in Skudai three days ago.

Johor police chief Datuk Mohd Khalil Kader Mohd said the five individuals were locals aged between 30 and 45.

He told reporters this after witnessing the handing over and accepting of duty between out-going and incoming Iskandar Puteri district police chief ACP Noor Hashim Mohamad and ACP Dzulkhairi Muktar, respectively, here today.

In the incident last Thursday, a trader of prayer items was found dead with gunshot wounds in a car in front of his house in Skudai, Johor Baru.

According to the police,the incident happened after the trader, Pun Chi Wee, 34, had returned to his home in Jalan Timah 9, Skudai, at about 5.30pm from his workplace in Gelang Patah.

His blood-drenched body was found in the driver’s seat of the car and there were two gunshot wounds, in the neck and head.

In another development, Mohd Khalil said the police were also looking for six individuals, believed to have connection with the two foreigners who were shot dead by the police in Bukit Batu, Sedenak, last Friday.

He said the six suspects and the two foreigners were believed to belong to the same group and believed responsible for robbery cases reported in Johor Baru, Pontian and Kulai since six months ago. — Bernama