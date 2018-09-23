Mahathir to deliver major lecture at Oxford

Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad will deliver a major lecture at the Oxford Centre for Islamic Studies tomorrow. ― Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

LONDON, Sept 23 — Malaysia’s Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad will deliver a major lecture at the Oxford Centre for Islamic Studies tomorrow, during the first leg of his United Kingdom visit prior to heading to New York to attend the United Nations General Assembly.

The distinguished lecture series will take place at the Malaysia auditorium of the centre themed “The Challenge of Good Governance in the Muslim World” and will be Dr Mahathir’s first major lecture in the West since becoming the seventh Prime Minister of Malaysia.

According to the centre’s website, Dr Mahathir’s lecture would also be live streamed in an adjacent room due to high demand.

Since its founding in 1985, the centre has brought many leading figures to Oxford to speak on matters related to the Islamic world. In its new premises, the centre has a number of dedicated lecture spaces including the Malaysia auditorium to allow further development of its programmes.

During his tenure as the fourth Prime Minister of Malaysia, Dr Mahathir had delivered the famous lecture entitled “Islam the Misunderstood Religion” on his first visit to the centre in 1996.

Dr Mahathir arrived in London yesterday morning for his first-leg working visit to UK. He will depart to New York on Tuesday (Sept 25) and return to UK on Saturday (Sept 29) for the second-leg visit.

“The (UK) visit is expected to strengthen the bond of friendship and cooperation between the two countries,” said Wisma Putra. — Bernama