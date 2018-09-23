Do or die mission against Japan

Malaysian player, Luqman Hakim, chases after the ball during the AFC U16 Championship against Thailand at Bukit Jalil Stadium, September 23, 2018. — Picture by Azneal Ishak

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 23 — Malaysia’s Under-16 team showed they are capable of besting anyone in Asia if the officials don’t botch the game for us.

Referee Omar Ahmed Hassan Al-Ali from the United Arab Emirates brandished Malaysia’s top scorer Luqman Hakim Shamsudin the red card with five minutes gone in the second half with Malaysia level with Thailand 2-2. We eventually lost the game 4-2.

It was a great comeback from head coach Lim Teong Kim’s charges after going a goal down in the third minute through Suphanat Mueanta. The ever industrious Luqman equalised in the 12th minute for his fifth goal of the campaign.

Mueanta scored again in the 21st but three minutes in the second half midfielder Firdaus Kaironnisam equalised.

Two minutes later disaster struck.

Both Luqman and Thailand’s Kittichai Yaidee went for a high ball. They clashed hard and fell from which the referee immediately gave Luqman the red card much to the dismay of the 8,596 fans at Bukit Jalil stadium.

“After we came back to level 2-2 the referee killed us with the red card. If he understands football he would know it was at best a yellow card,” said an irate Lim.

“Luqman was looking at the ball and not the player. The opponent came from the blindside so how is he supposed to see him coming in?

“I’ve seen the incident on the video and it’s absolutely not a red card. The referee made a big mistake.”

The task is made more difficult now as we have to beat Japan to stand a chance to make the quarterfinals as top two in Group A.

Japan are expected to beat Tajikistan later tonight and already beat Thailand 5-2 last Thursday.

If Malaysia beat Japan and Thailand beat Tajikistan in their last group game on Wednesday (September 26), all three teams will be tied on six points and the ones to move into the quarterfinals will be based on head-to-head record.

Good news for Malaysia is they’ll have top keeper Sikh Izhan Nazrel back in goal after serving his red card suspension.

“As you can see these boys are fighters,” said Lim.

“It’s not easy to come back from a goal down and we were right in the game before going a man down.

“It makes things very difficult. However, it’s not over yet.

“We know each other’s strengths and weaknesses. As long as the referee doesn’t give us a red card we have a chance to win.”