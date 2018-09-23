Sarawak DCM says will check if consultants for RM1.5b projects to be appointed

Deputy Chief Minister Tan Sri Dr James Masing said he will verify if the Upper Rajang Development Authority (Urda) is in the process of appointing four consultants for projects worth RM1.472 billion. — Picture by Sulok Tawie

KUCHING, Sept 23 — Deputy Chief Minister Tan Sri Dr James Masing said he will verify if the Upper Rajang Development Authority (Urda) is in the process of appointing four consultants for the construction of road, bridge and water projects worth RM1.472 billion.

He said he will ask Urda officials next week about Sarawak DAP chairman Chong Chieng Jen’s claims it is on the verge of appointing the consultants for the projects.

“In the meantime, I suggest Chong keep his guessing work to himself first,” Masing, who is also Urda chairman, told Malay Mail.

Earlier this evening, Chong said he welcomed the initiative of Urda to bring road and water development to the state constituencies of Ngemah, Machan, Pelagus, Katibas, Bukit Goram, Baleh, Belaga and Murum, all within the Rajang River basin.

“However, the way in which Urda proposes to implement these projects reeks of serious cronyism and improper practice,” the deputy minister of domestic trade and consumer affairs claimed.

According to him, the projects consist of 20 packages of road constructions with a total estimated value of RM1.181 billion, one package for the construction of a bridge project estimated to cost RM14 million and 15 packages of water supply projects with a total estimated value of RM277 million.

“Despite the enormity of the projects, I was informed that Urda intends to only appoint three consultants for the construction of the road and bridge projects and a consultant for the water supply project,” he said.

Chong said Masing must provide a satisfactory explanation on the appointments of the consultants.

“Who are these super lucky ones who are given such preferential treatment by Urda? How and why are these handful of consultants chosen?” he asked.

Chong, who is also Sarawak Pakatan Harapan (PH) chairman, said there are more than 50 large civil engineering consultancy firms in Sarawak.

He said the state government should equitably distribute the works to more of these Sarawakian firms, instead of giving only to a chosen few.

“I urge the state government not to revert to the old days of cronyism where one or two persons take all,” he said, suggesting that not only the integrity of Urda but also its chairman and the whole of the state government was at stake.

He said Masing, who is also the state’s infrastructure development and transportation minister, must ensure that all state government projects be implemented transparently and fairly, including the appointment of consultants.