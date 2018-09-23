Malaysia sticks to stand on disallowing same-sex marriage

Malaysia has its own system of legislation and law on disallowing same-sex marriage in the lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender (LGBT) community, said Deputy Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department Fuziah Salleh. — Picture by Azinuddin Ghazali

LABUAN, Sept 23 — Malaysia, being an Islamic country, has its own system of legislation and law on disallowing same-sex marriage in the lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender (LGBT) community, said Deputy Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department Fuziah Salleh.

“I fully agree with the Prime Minister’s statement on the LGBT. It has been our stand to disagree with the behaviour of the LGBT being accepted in the Malaysian community,” she said at the Labuan PKR Women Get-Together Programme at HMD Villa, Kg Lubok Temiang here last night.

She said while such practice and culture (same-sex marriage) were disallowed, there must not be any discrimination or isolation against the community.

“We must not leave them alone we need to take two approaches in addressing the issue, one is preventive and the other, rehabilitate them,” Fuziah said.

However, she stressed that when the government is ‘lending a hand’ to rehabilitate them, it does not mean recognition is given to the LGBT culture and behaviour.

“We are fully aware of the Human Rights Commission of Malaysia's (Suhakam) concerns over human rights, but the government is doing its part in addressing the issue.

“We will not allow discrimination to occur, and at the same time we do not want them to continue with such a lifestyle and the people must not punish, isolate or treat them like rubbish to the extent of not wanting to get close to them,” she said.

“We know about 83 per cent of the transgender people are sex workers and we must help them to change,” she said.

Fuziah said Malaysia is not the only country opposing same-sex marriages as other western countries were also against the practice.

She noted that there were difficulties in identifying individuals with lesbian or gay personalities adding that preventive measure by enforcing the law, could help address the problem from being rampant. — Bernama