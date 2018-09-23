Police: Two deaths probably due to alcohol-poisoning

Alcoholic drinks believed to have caused the deaths of 19 people are displayed during a press conference at the Shah Alam police headquarters September 19, 2018. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

SEREMBAN, Sept 23 — Negeri Sembilan police received two cases of death in the state which might be due to toxic alcohol poisoning, today.

Negeri Sembilan police chief Datuk Noor Azam Jamaludin said, however, the police were still waiting for blood test reports for both victims for the purpose of verifying whether they died after drinking alcohol.

He, however, declined to disclose the personal details of the victims until the confirmation was obtained.

“Both of these cases are in Seremban and so far we have not been able to confirm whether the deaths were from the alcohol they consumed.

“What can be confirmed is that they both reportedly took alcohol before the incident,” he told Bernama when contacted here, today.

Noor Azam said police received reports that the alcohol consumed by both victims was not the same type of alcohol which resulted in the deaths in cases in Selangor and Kuala Lumpur.

Meanwhile, State Health and Environment Committee, Co-operative and Consumer Affairs Committee chairman, S. Veerapan said there was one case of methanol poisoning in the Seremban district and the victim was still being treated at the Tuanku Jaafar Hospital.

“The victim is a 43-year-old Bangladeshi working as a labourer who had symptoms of blurred vision, dizziness and headache after drinking alcohol (Brand Joker and Club 99) before being sent to the hospital by his friend last Thursday,” he said.

He said the Negeri Sembilan Health Department is currently monitoring to track down the same brand of alcohol consumed by the victim and take samples to determine its methanol content.

As of yesterday afternoon, the Ministry of Health received 86 notification of methanol poisoning cases from health ministry facilities from four states, namely, Selangor, Kuala Lumpur, Perak and Negeri Sembilan. A total of 36 deaths from toxic alcohol-poisonings were recorded in Selangor, Kuala Lumpur and Perak. — Bernama