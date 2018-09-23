Malay Mail

Former tahfiz student wins RM4.3m for crash paralysis

23 September 2018

By Justin Ong

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 23 — Muhammad Faiz Hafizuddin Mohd Izahir won an award for RM4.3 million from the founder, driver and transport provider for a tahfiz school over a deadly road accident that left him paralysed.

According to The Star Online, the Sessions Court in Kota Baru ruled in favour of the 18-year-old in his negligence lawsuit against Maahad Tahfiz Al-Hashimi founder Datuk Adnan Hashim, van driver Muhammad Hamzi Mohammad Husham, and van company Ct-one Corporation Sdn Bhd.

A van carrying students from the centre crashed in Kelantan June last year, killing seven students and injuring five others.

The driver doubled as a teacher at the centre and did not possess a valid driver’s licence.

Sessions Court judge Nazri Ismail found the three respondents wholly responsible for the negligence that led to the incident and liable for the compensation sought.

