Netizens express wishes for Chong Wei to get well soon

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 23 — Rallying behind former world number one badminton hero, Netizens today expressed their hope that Datuk Lee Chong Wei will get well soon. — Picture by Hari Anggara

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 23 — Rallying behind former world number one badminton hero, netizens today expressed their love for and hope that Datuk Lee Chong Wei will keep living his fighting spirit in his battle against cancer.

Positive messages and words of encouragement continued to pour in to his official Instagram (@leechongweiofficial) account since news of his illness broke out on Friday.

Well wishes came not only from Malaysians but also from fans in other countries.

Former Youth and Sports Minister Khairy Jamaluddin took to his Instagram to send a get-well-soon message to Chong Wei.

Khairy also shared a photo of his son together with Chong Wei with the caption: “GWS (get well soon), my friend. Beat this like you’ve beaten everyone on the court @leechongweiofficial”.

The Badminton Association of Malaysia (BAM) yesterday confirmed that the former world number one was receiving treatment for nasal cancer in Taiwan and is now recuperating.

In July, BAM issued a statement saying that Chong Wei would not be participating in two major tournaments due to respiratory problems and he had been advised by doctors to rest.

Celebrity Alif Satar (@alifsatar) and Selangor princess, Tengku Zatashah Sultan Sharafuddin Idris Shah (@zatashah) prayed for his speedy recovery.

A badminton enthusiast from Indonesia, @m.aditya_fp said: “I have always been in awe of Datuk Lee Chong Wei and his brilliant games. May Datuk get well soon and continue playing badminton again.”

Some netizens expressed hope that Chong Wei would return to be healthy but accepted it if the badminton legend decided not to play anymore.

“Get well soon my idol. Before this I was still hoping that you would continue to play but not anymore. Please rest and just get well. No need to play anymore, as long as you’re still with us,” said @nfeez.cw — Bernama