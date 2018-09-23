Waiting for PTPTN payments to be deferred? Don’t bother, Najib tells borrowers

Debtors should pay off their federal student loans as Pakatan Harapan will struggle to defer repayments as pledged, said former prime minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak. — Picture by Firdaus Latif

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 23 — Debtors should pay off their federal student loans as Pakatan Harapan will struggle to defer repayments as pledged, said former prime minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak.

In a Facebook post pointing out that the coalition previously urged borrowers not to repay the National Higher Education Fund Corporation (PTPTN), he said it was scolding the same group for loan delinquencies now that it is in power.

“They (borrowers) should not be criticised as untrustworthy, a shame to their race and badgered into ignoring PH’s manifesto pledge,” he wrote on Facebook

“PTPTN borrowers are only asking that PH deliver on its promises.”

In its GE14 manifesto, PH vowed to allow PTPTN borrowers to defer repayments until they are earning at least RM4,000 a month.

Najib said PH not only failed to deliver this pledge, it was now turning around to criticise borrowers for failing to repay their federal student loans.

He then told those who could afford the repayments to continue making these, claiming PH was unlikely to be able to deliver on its pledge that he said was populist and financially unsound.

Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad blamed “untrustworthy” PTPTN borrowers for leaving the corporation with RM36 billion in payment arrears.