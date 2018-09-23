Teenage delivery boy crushed to death between lift doors in George Town

GEORGE TOWN, Sept 23 — A 19-year-old died after he got stuck between two doors of a service lift while delivering poultry to a nasi kandar restaurant in Jalan Penang, here today.

Northeast District Police chief ACP Che Zaimani Che Awang said in the 10am incident, victim Mohammad Shahrukh Khan Mohd Mydin got stuck on the third floor of the restaurant, and was confirmed dead onsite due to severe head injuries.

He said the victim’s body was removed from the lift by the Fire and Rescue Department before being sent to Penang Hospital for post-mortem.

Che Zaimani said early investigations showed there was no foul play involved, and the case was classified as sudden death.

Meanwhile, Seberang Perai Utara District Police chief ACP Noorzainy Mohd Noor said the police had arrested 18 drug addicts in an operation codenamed ‘Ops Sarang’ conducted at oil palm plantations in Kampung Lembah Raja, Pinang Tunggal and Tasek Gelugor yesterday.

He said in the 13-hour operation which began at 5am, the police detained 18 men aged 18 to 53 who were either labourers or unemployed

“From the inspections, the police seized 8.1 grams of heroin and 0.2 grams of syabu worth RM314 from 10 drug addicts,” he said.

Noorzainy said urine tests found 18 men positive for drugs and they had all been remanded for further investigations. — Bernama