Sabah to study proposal to lower legal marriage age to 14

KOTA KINABALU, Sept 23 — Sabah Chief Minister Datuk Seri Mohd Shafie Apdal said that he would study the suggestion to lower the minimum marriage age to 14 for girls and 16 for boys by state mufti Datuk Bongsu Aziz Jaafar.

Mohd Shafie said the proposal should also be studied by other parties who are more knowledgeable in religious matters.

“We will study the proposal so that it will be the guidelines at the state level,” he told reporters after launching the National Oratory Competition at Universiti Teknologi MARA (UiTM) here today.

On the effort to raise the minimum age requirement to 18 for women, Mohd Shafie said the government should take into account the views of all parties.

“It doesn’t mean we will disregard the difference in opinions but we need to listen to all sides before it becomes a law,” he said. — Bernama