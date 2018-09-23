Ruckus at PKR elections: Attempts to sabotage party image

PKR communication director Fahmi Fadzil said the party Disciplinary Board would identify those responsible for creating the commotion. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 23 — PKR does not rule out the ruckus during the party elections in Kedah and Penang yesterday was an attempt to sabotage the party image.

PKR communications director Ahmad Fahmi Mohamed Fadzil said the incident called for an investigation by the party Disciplinary Board to identify those responsible for creating the commotion.

“The board should view the video on the incident and take stern action against those involved.

“I do not rule out the possibility of sabotage, and if there is an element of crime involved, we want the police to take the necessary action,” he told reporters after opening the My Community Care 2018 programme at Dataran Sri Angkasa Jaya near Taman Bukit Angkasa today.

There were commotions during the PKR elections in Penang and Kedah yesterday, including during a media conference by the Party Election Committee (JPP) in Seberang Jaya, due to dissatisfaction among some party members, resulting in members fighting and throwing chairs.

As a result of that, the results of the PKR Kedah elections were invalidated and a new election would be held following several problems, particularly of a technical nature and shortcomings from staff responsible for overseeing the voting process.

This also caused the election process for Perlis and Perak, which was scheduled for today, and for Melaka (Sept 29) and Negeri Sembilan (Oct) to be postponed to a new date.

Fahmi, who is Lembah Pantai Member of Parliament said the party’s political bureau would hold a meeting this Tuesday to study the report by JPP on the incident.

The 2018 PKR elections, using the system of electronic voting or e-voting for the first time, involved the posts of deputy presidents, vice-presidents, AMK (Youth) chief, Wanita chief and members of the Central Leadership Council.

Also, at these elections, the members will pick their representatives at the divisional level, namely the chief, deputy chief, vice-chiefs and 15 divisional committee members as well as the divisional Youth chief, Youth deputy chief, Youth vice-chiefs and 15 Youth committee members.

A total of 800,000 PKR members around the country are eligible to vote in the elections. — Bernama