Do not politicise PTPTN, says Maszlee

Education Minister Maszlee Malik said that borrowers, no matter of what loans, were obliged to settle their repayments. — Picture by Azneal Ishak

KODIANG, Sept 23 — The Education Ministry today called on all quarters, including the Opposition, to cease linking the National Higher education Fund (PTPTN) with the Pakatan Harapan (PH) manifesto for the 14th general election.

Its minister, Maszlee Malik, said this being that borrowers, no matter of what loans, were obliged to settle their repayments.

“Whatever the manifesto says, the borrowers have to pay the loan.

“The Opposition, they just want to politicise the issue. This concerns one’s behaviour and moral; when you borrow money, you have to pay, even at RM10 a month,” he told reporters after a visit to Sekolah Kebangsaan Siputeh di sini, hari ini.

Also present was Kedah Education director Abd Aziz Selaiman.

Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad had three days ago expressed regret with the untrustworthy attitude of PTPTN borrowers for not making repayments of their loans, resulting in arrears in unpaid loans totalling RM36 bilion.

According to Dr Mahathir, the loans defaulters included those who had already secured jobs.

PH, in its last general election manifesto, among others, stated that it would defer repayment of PTPTN loans for borrowers earning RM4,000 a month and below.

Meanwhile, on the progress of repair works to improve the condition of dilapidated schools nationwide, especially in the rural areas, Maszlee said work on 10 per cent of the affected schools would be ready by end of the year. — Bernama