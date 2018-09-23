Tahfiz centre to close down if principal convicted, says Mujahid

Datuk Dr Mujahid Yusof Rawa said stern action will be taken if the principal of the tahfiz centre is found guilty of sodomy and molest. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

SEREMBAN Sept 23 — The government will close down the tahfiz centre in Kepong, Kuala Lumpur if the school principal is found guilty of sodomising nine of his students.

Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department Datuk Dr Mujahid Yusof Rawa said stern action should be taken because hideous acts such as sodomy and molestation would not only tarnish the reputation of the tahfiz institution but would also give the Islamic religion a bad image.

“Do not hide behind the good name of tahfiz institutions to commit acts prohibited by the religion. Indulging in such heinous act will give the religion a bad name and people will lose faith in the institution.

“Action should be taken against the Individual involved and the school should be given a warning but if the principal himself is involved we will have to close down the centre,” he told reporters after a seminar here today.

Also present was Negeri Sembilan Mentri Besar Aminuddin Harun.

He said he would look into the report of the case and possibly, the suspect would not be allowed to return to teach at the centre if he was granted bail and as long as the case has not ended.

Yesterday, the media reported that a religious teacher, who is also the owner of a tahfiz centre was arrested by the police for allegedly sodomising nine students.

The victims were aged between 11 and 16. — Bernama